NutriSystem Inc (NTRI) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NutriSystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 589,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 489,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRI shares. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.15.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.75 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NutriSystem Inc will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,571,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,788,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $1,581,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,003.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $5,633,245. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NutriSystem by 114,552.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NutriSystem by 50.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after purchasing an additional 823,221 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NutriSystem by 73.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 552,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NutriSystem by 74.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,243,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

