Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) insider Thomas W. Christensen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE NBLX) traded up 0.44% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,739 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $56.33.

Get Noble Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Insider Thomas W. Christensen Sells 1,500 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/noble-midstream-partners-lp-nblx-insider-thomas-w-christensen-sells-1500-shares.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 2,540.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.