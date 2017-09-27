Nigel A. Vinecombe Sells 10,301 Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Stock

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $845,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,596.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Multi-Color Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

LABL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Multi-Color Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

