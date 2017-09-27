National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX)

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nemaska Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

Nemaska Lithium (NMX) traded up 2.16% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 588,805 shares. The stock’s market cap is $467.49 million. Nemaska Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Nemaska Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of hard rock lithium mining properties and related processing of spodumene into lithium compounds in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi Property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province; and the Sirmac Property, which comprises 24 mining claims covering an area of 1,101 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Chibougamau and southeast of the town of Nemaskain Quebec province.

