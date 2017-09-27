Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) Receives $60.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Monro Muffler Brake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $55,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heel John W. Van sold 129,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $6,036,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,467,169.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $328,155 and have sold 244,064 shares valued at $11,438,709. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 151,355.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,179 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 85.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,473 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,255,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 57.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,601,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,445,000 after acquiring an additional 581,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,355,000.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded up 0.09% on Friday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,137 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $62.07.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.85 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

