Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.79

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.79 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 544,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $114.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Company alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $1,582,058.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,229,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,961,000 after buying an additional 562,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,735,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,294,000 after buying an additional 429,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,476,000 after buying an additional 4,001,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,875,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,033,000 after buying an additional 199,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,928,000 after buying an additional 2,616,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.79” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/molson-coors-brewing-company-tap-hits-new-1-year-low-at-81-79.html.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.