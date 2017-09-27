Michael H. Lou Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) President Michael H. Lou bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE OMP) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 265,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s market cap is $232.93 million.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services.

