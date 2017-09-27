Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.50 on November 1st

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) traded up 0.45% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1997.00. 13,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.66 billion. Mercantile Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,593.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,015.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.90.

About Mercantile Investment Trust PLC

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based medium and smaller companies. The Company’s investment policy includes to emphasize growth from medium and smaller companies; long term dividend growth at least in line with inflation; to use long term gearing to increase potential returns to shareholders, and to invest approximately 15% of gross assets in the other United Kingdom listed investment companies (including investment trusts).

