Memorial Production Partners (MEMP) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Memorial Production Partners earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.6790463716475 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Memorial Production Partners (MEMP) traded up 0.000% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.125. Memorial Production Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

About Memorial Production Partners

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment.

