McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Shares Down 1%

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,457,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,873,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get McEwen Mining Inc. alerts:

The firm’s market cap is $633.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 83,797 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 152.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Shares Down 1%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/mcewen-mining-inc-mux-shares-down-1.html.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz SA (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.