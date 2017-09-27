Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Shares Up 1%

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352.90 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.72). 4,588,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,933,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.67).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.83) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.72) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.91 ($4.77).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.15. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.70 billion.

In other news, insider Archie Norman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,033.89).

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

