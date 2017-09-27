Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.00. 3,220,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,047,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Lumentum Holdings from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38 billion.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Lumentum Holdings had a positive return on equity of 18.12% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $69,641.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $416,539.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,162 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,199 shares of company stock worth $2,692,047. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,853,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,102,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 265,723 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

