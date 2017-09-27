La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 91.66% and a negative net margin of 12,692.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,191,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 828,081 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,294,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

