Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 2,146,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.16 billion. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 192.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

