Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek Sells 5,283 Shares

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $949,143.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Wiezorek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 10,000 shares of Kite Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,043,200.00.

Shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,001 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The stock’s market cap is $10.27 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,117.44%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Kite Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($8.23) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Pharma by 26.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KITE shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kite Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

