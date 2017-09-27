Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.66.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
