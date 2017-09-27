Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-un-announces-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.