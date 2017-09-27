Kellogg Company (K) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.85

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 1,568,236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $62.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Kellogg Company alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Kellogg also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,131 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,162 put options.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg Company will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2,851.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,031,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,273,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/kellogg-company-k-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-62-85.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.