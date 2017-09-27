KB Home’s (KBH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. BidaskClub cut KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut KB Home from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on KB Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,853 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. KB Home has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “KB Home’s (KBH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/kb-homes-kbh-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-keycorp.html.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $9,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 163,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $3,814,597.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,820 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 19,999.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,031,000 after purchasing an additional 492,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $8,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.