Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Jabil Circuit also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jabil Circuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Jabil Circuit declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $887,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,295,393.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,946. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

