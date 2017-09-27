Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Jabil Circuit updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.91 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.60 EPS.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) traded up 3.56% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. 5,128,997 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.55. Jabil Circuit has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Jabil Circuit announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil Circuit from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil Circuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $887,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,295,393.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $2,756,946. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

