J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.

J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,219 shares. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

