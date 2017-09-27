iShares Select Dividend ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7277 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded down 0.04% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,508 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $81.74 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

