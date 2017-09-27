Investors Buy Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NTES) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $96.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.26 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NetEase had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. NetEase traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $257.76
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 22.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 84.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.
