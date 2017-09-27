Investors Buy Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NTES) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $96.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.26 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NetEase had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. NetEase traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $257.76

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.78.

Get NetEase Inc. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 22.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 84.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NTES) on Weakness” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/investors-buy-shares-of-netease-inc-ntes-on-weakness.html.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.