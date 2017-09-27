Investors Buy Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $136.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.05 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amgen had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($0.72) for the day and closed at $184.88

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Get Amgen Inc. alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average is $169.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Weakness” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/investors-buy-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn-on-weakness.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.