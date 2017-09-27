Investors Buy Parsley Energy Inc (PE) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. $81.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Parsley Energy had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Parsley Energy traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $25.95

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.97 and a beta of -0.07.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

