InvenSense (INVN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InvenSense earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0039681335114 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) remained flat at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,013 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. InvenSense has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc (InvenSense) is engaged in designing, developing, marketing and selling of sensor system-on-chip (SoC), including accelerometers, gyroscopes and microphones for the mobile, wearable, smart home, gaming, industrial and automotive market segments. The Company delivers solutions based on its motion and sound technology; focused on solutions, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, console and portable video gaming devices, digital television and set-top box remote controls, fitness accessories, sports equipment, digital still cameras, automobiles, ultra-books, laptops, hearing aids, stabilization systems, tools, navigation devices, remote controlled toys and other household consumer and industrial devices.

