Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Insider Sells 16,867 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) insider Nadine June Block sold 16,867 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$98,334.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/insider-selling-ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-insider-sells-16867-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.