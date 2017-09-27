Insider Selling: Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Tara Nickerson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) traded up 6.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 493,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.43. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative net margin of 527.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena Corporation PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Prothena Corporation PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

