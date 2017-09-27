Insider Selling: HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Sells 731,502 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Dion J. Weisler sold 731,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $14,608,094.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,309.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,022,884 shares. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. HP’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $288,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,311,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $130,737,000 after purchasing an additional 911,087 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $10,997,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

