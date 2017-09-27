Insider Selling: Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (HEMP) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (TSE:HEMP) insider Angela Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

Hemp, Inc is focused on industrial hemp industry. The Company is also focused on various green sustainable products that industrial hemp offers to the world. The Company, through its subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, produces lost circulation material (LCM) and spill absorbents for the oil and gas industries.

