Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $17,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) traded up 3.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 433,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

Get First Interstate BancSystem Inc. alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/insider-selling-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk-director-sells-500-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.