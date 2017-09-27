Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 8,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumithra Gomatam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Sumithra Gomatam sold 3,601 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $259,272.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Sumithra Gomatam sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $697,500.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ CTSH) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 2,037,406 shares of the company traded hands. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/insider-selling-cognizant-technology-solutions-corporation-ctsh-insider-sells-8000-shares-of-stock.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 46.4% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.