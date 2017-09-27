Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 8,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sumithra Gomatam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, Sumithra Gomatam sold 3,601 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $259,272.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Sumithra Gomatam sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $697,500.00.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ CTSH) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 2,037,406 shares of the company traded hands. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 92.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 46.4% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.
