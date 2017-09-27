Infosys Limited (INFY) Receives $15.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS AG lowered Infosys Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Infosys Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infosys Limited in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Infosys Limited (NYSE INFY) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,076 shares. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 billion. Infosys Limited had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.95%. Infosys Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

