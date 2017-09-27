IMI Plc (IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) remained flat at $25.97 during trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. IMI Plc has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

