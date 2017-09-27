Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Sells $245,720.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) insider Rena Hozore Reiss sold 4,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $245,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,019.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) traded up 0.72% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 311,826 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,872,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,055,000 after purchasing an additional 469,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,657,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,451,000 after purchasing an additional 129,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 251,253 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $37,860,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Wolfe Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

