Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1740748872224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,407 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is 461.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus began coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS AG increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

