Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX) Receives C$14.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

HRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Heroux Devtek in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Heroux Devtek (HRX) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,950 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. Heroux Devtek has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

About Heroux Devtek

Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

