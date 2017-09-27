Head-To-Head Survey: Celanese Corporation (CE) versus The Competition

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Celanese Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Celanese Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celanese Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 1 4 8 1 2.64 Celanese Corporation Competitors 190 1005 1278 56 2.47

Celanese Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $102.62, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Celanese Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celanese Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celanese Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation $5.62 billion $1.16 billion 17.48 Celanese Corporation Competitors $4.37 billion $977.53 million 32.17

Celanese Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Celanese Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Celanese Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celanese Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 14.89% 31.23% 11.24% Celanese Corporation Competitors -27.97% 23.83% 5.35%

Volatility & Risk

Celanese Corporation has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celanese Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Celanese Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Celanese Corporation pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 55.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates. The Consumer Specialties segment includes the Company’s cellulose derivatives and food ingredients businesses, which serve consumer-driven applications. The Industrial Specialties segment includes the Company’s emulsion polymers and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers businesses. The Acetyl Intermediates segment includes the Company’s intermediate chemistry business, which produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride and acetate esters. The Company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 30 global production facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.