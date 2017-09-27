Head-To-Head Survey: Cavium (CAVM) vs. Its Rivals

Cavium (NASDAQ: CAVM) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cavium to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cavium Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cavium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavium 0 5 12 0 2.71 Cavium Competitors 1148 5270 8844 413 2.54

Cavium currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Cavium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cavium is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cavium $865.94 million $79.41 million -21.88 Cavium Competitors $4.58 billion $1.32 billion 84.15

Cavium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cavium. Cavium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cavium has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavium’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cavium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavium -22.82% 5.94% 2.78% Cavium Competitors -47.47% -0.21% -0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Cavium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cavium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cavium beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance. A range of its products also include a suite of embedded security protocols that enable unified threat management (UTM), secure connectivity, network perimeter protection and deep packet inspection (DPI). The Company sells its products to networking original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which sell into the enterprise, datacenter, service provider, and broadband and consumer markets. In the enterprise market, its products are used in routers, switches, storage appliances, server connectivity for networking and storage, wireless local area networks and UTM.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavium Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavium Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.