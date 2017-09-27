Head-To-Head Review: GTx (GTXI) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

GTx (NASDAQ: GTXI) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GTx has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTx and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx N/A N/A -$26.47 million ($1.73) -4.91 Voyager Therapeutics $8.31 million 57.17 -$59.32 million ($2.30) -7.68

GTx has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GTx and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx N/A -192.51% -145.17% Voyager Therapeutics -712.22% -46.15% -32.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GTx and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than GTx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of GTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of GTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats GTx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTx Company Profile

GTx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. The Company is engaged in the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). Its lead product candidate, enobosarm (GTx-024), had been evaluated in over 24 completed or ongoing clinical trials, including in approximately six Phase II and two Phase III clinical trials. The Company is also engaged in the development of GTx-758 (Capesaris), an oral nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor alpha agonist, for secondary hormonal therapy in men with metastatic and high-risk non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). Its product candidate, Enobosarm, for the treatment of women with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), is in Phase II clinical development-stage.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain. The Company’s clinical candidate, VY-AADC01, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate, for the treatment of advanced Parkinson’s disease. VY-AADC01 consists of the AAV2 capsid, which has been used in multiple AAV gene therapy clinical trials for various diseases, and the cytomegalovirus promoter that drives expression of the aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) transgene. Its pipeline also includes VY-SOD101, VY-FXN01, VY-HTT01, VY-TAU01 and VY-NAV01.

