Head to Head Review: Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) versus Strategic Hotels and Resorts (BEE)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) and Strategic Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Strategic Hotels and Resorts does not pay a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 141.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties N/A N/A N/A $1.78 20.46 Strategic Hotels and Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Strategic Hotels and Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29 Strategic Hotels and Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Strategic Hotels and Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 38.99% 17.14% 5.71% Strategic Hotels and Resorts 6.40% 5.76% 2.43%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Strategic Hotels and Resorts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P. (GLP Capital), through which the Company owns all of its real estate assets, and the TRS Properties, which consists of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 34 rental properties, consisting of the real property associated with 18 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Penn), the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (Pinnacle), and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois.

About Strategic Hotels and Resorts

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and asset manages hotels. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The Company’s hotels are operated under the brands of Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hyatt, InterContinental, JW Marriott, Loews, Marriott, Montage, Ritz-Carlton and Westin. The Hotel del Coronado is operated by a specialty management company, KSL Resorts.

