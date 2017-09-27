Head to Head Review: Bunge Limited (BG) vs. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (APFH)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) and AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bunge Limited and AdvancePierre Foods Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Limited $45.99 billion 0.22 $1.29 billion $3.43 20.84 AdvancePierre Foods Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bunge Limited has higher revenue and earnings than AdvancePierre Foods Holdings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Bunge Limited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bunge Limited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bunge Limited and AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Limited 0 4 4 0 2.50 AdvancePierre Foods Holdings 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bunge Limited presently has a consensus price target of $83.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Bunge Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bunge Limited is more favorable than AdvancePierre Foods Holdings.

Dividends

Bunge Limited pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings does not pay a dividend. Bunge Limited pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bunge Limited and AdvancePierre Foods Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Limited 1.12% 6.65% 2.23% AdvancePierre Foods Holdings 7.00% N/A 8.96%

Summary

Bunge Limited beats AdvancePierre Foods Holdings on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its edible oil products include packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise and other products derived from the vegetable oil refining process. Its milling products segment includes the production and sale of a range of wheat flours and bakery mixes. The Company is a producer and exporter of sugar. Through the Company’s operations in Argentina, it produces, blends and distributes a range of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium (NPK) fertilizers, including phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Company Profile

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders. The Retail segment sells both branded and private label ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as grilled chicken sandwiches and stuffed pockets; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as stuffed chicken breasts. The Convenience segment sells customized ready-to-eat sandwiches, such as breakfast sandwiches and burgers; sandwich components, such as chicken patties, and other entrees and snacks, such as cinnamon dough bites. The Industrial segment supplies other food producers, such as packaged food companies under short-term co-manufacturing agreements.

