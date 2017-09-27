Head-To-Head Contrast: Harmonic (HLIT) and Envivio (ENVI)

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and Envivio (NASDAQ:ENVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Envivio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $379.77 million 0.65 -$18.46 million ($1.03) -2.96 Envivio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Envivio has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harmonic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harmonic and Envivio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Envivio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Envivio.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Envivio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -21.58% -13.22% -6.31% Envivio -5.31% -7.98% -4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmonic beats Envivio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers. Its Cable Edge business sells cable edge solutions and related services to cable operators around the world. The Video segment offers a range of products and solutions, as well as software-based media processing platforms. The Company’s Narrowcast Services Gateway (NSG) products are integrated edge gateway products that integrate routing, multiplexing, scrambling and modulation into a single package for the delivery of narrowcast services to subscribers over cable networks.

About Envivio

Envivio, Inc. is a provider of software-based Internet protocol (IP) video processing and distribution solutions that enable the delivery of video to consumers. The Company’s solutions enable service providers and content providers to offer video across a range of video formats, networks, consumer devices and operating systems. The Company enables service providers and content providers to deliver linear broadcast and on-demand video services to their customers via various screens, such as televisions, tablets, smartphones, laptops, personal computers (PCs) and gaming devices. The Company’s product line includes Muse, Halo, Envivio appliances and Guru. Its software-based solution delivers a converged multi-screen service for traditional Pay-television, and across mobile, broadband and managed networks. The Company’s solution enables the transport of video through different networks, such as broadband and mobile networks, or traditional cable and satellite broadcast networks.

