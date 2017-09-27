Head-To-Head Comparison: R1 RCM (RCM) versus LHC Group (LHCG)

R1 RCM (NYSE: RCM) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of LHC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R1 RCM and LHC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LHC Group $961.62 million 1.24 $92.03 million $2.25 28.90

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than R1 RCM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for R1 RCM and LHC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 1 0 0 2.00 LHC Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

R1 RCM presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.72%. LHC Group has a consensus target price of $66.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than LHC Group.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and LHC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -6.74% -51.77% -7.76% LHC Group 4.13% 9.62% 6.26%

Summary

LHC Group beats R1 RCM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc., formerly Accretive Health, Inc., is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services. Through its home health services segment, the Company offers a range of services, including skilled nursing, medically oriented social services, and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Through its hospice services segment, the Company offers a range of services, including pain and symptom management, and emotional and spiritual support. Its community-based service operations offer a range of services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The services range from assistance with grooming, medication reminders and meal preparation. It provides facility-based services principally through its LTACHs.

