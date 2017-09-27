Head-To-Head Analysis: Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) vs. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard Holdings and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings $3.54 billion 0.57 $431.14 million $7.93 14.40 Fox Factory Holding Corp. $447.71 million 3.56 $74.45 million $1.24 34.29

Cooper-Standard Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp.. Cooper-Standard Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory Holding Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard Holdings and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings 4.22% 26.90% 8.12% Fox Factory Holding Corp. 10.67% 29.60% 16.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cooper-Standard Holdings and Fox Factory Holding Corp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 5 1 0 2.17

Cooper-Standard Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $106.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Cooper-Standard Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard Holdings is more favorable than Fox Factory Holding Corp..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cooper-Standard Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cooper-Standard Holdings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America. The Company’s products are used in passenger vehicles and light trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s operations were conducted through 123 leased and joint venture facilities in 20 countries (North America: Canada, Mexico and the United States; Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand; Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and South America: Brazil), of which 90 are manufacturing facilities and 33 have design, engineering, administrative or logistics designations.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company’s brands include FOX, FOX RACING SHOX and RACE FACE. The Company’s products include 34 Factory Series FLOAT FIT4, which provides external adjustability with its fourth-generation FOX Isolated Technology and closed-cartridge damper, and includes a self-adjusting negative chamber air spring; X2 technology, utilized in its Factory Series FLOAT and DH rear shocks; PODIUM Internal Bypass, and X2 technology utilized in its 2.5 PODIUM shocks for side-by-sides that feature high and low speed rebound adjustment, high and low speed compression adjustment, and a dual-rate spring for the rear shocks.

