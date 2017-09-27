Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

