Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Major Shareholder Acquires $150,879.90 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:GPMT) major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $150,879.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 30,655 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $577,540.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 73,439 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,389,465.88.

On Friday, September 8th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 8,300 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,115.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 12,912 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $245,973.60.

On Thursday, August 24th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 2,394 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,605.70.

On Friday, August 18th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 24,488 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $467,720.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 32,300 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $616,607.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 43,212 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $824,484.96.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ GPMT) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 111,021 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $818.44 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

