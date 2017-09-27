Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.25. The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.82. Approximately 438,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 501,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,713.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,642 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 48,839,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,570,000 after buying an additional 5,491,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,383,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 898,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,881,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 150,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 292,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,891,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.95 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

