GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.47. Approximately 130,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 126,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The company’s market capitalization is $189.16 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/gmp-capital-inc-gmp-stock-price-down-5-4.html.

GMP Capital Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc (GMP) is a diversified financial services firm. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base that includes corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals in two integrated segments. The Company operates in two segments: Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.