Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Global Net Lease (NYSE GNL) traded up 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 386,006 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.69.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

